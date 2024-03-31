The police have been urged to step into the investigation of the killings of the 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Delta state

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe made the comment during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that the police are responsible for investigating, arresting and prosecuting suspects

Anifowoshe's comment came at a time when there were calls that the military should be withdrawn from investigating the killings

The killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Ugheli South local government area of Delta state has continued to generate reactions and concerns among well-meaning Nigerians.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a public affairs analyst, condemned the killing and described it as a barbaric act in the 21st venturing while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Anifowoshe, who called for respect for the rule of law and reasoning in addressing the situation, said the police are responsible for investigating, arresting, and charging the suspect to court for adequate justice.

Why police should investigate Delta killings

The comment of the legal icon came amid controversies about the constitutional rights of the military to investigate the killings of the soldiers in the Delta community.

Anifowoshe said:

"Under the Geneva Convention, collective punishment is prohibited, and it's the responsibility of the Nigerian Police to apprehend criminals, who should then be investigated and charged according to due process. We must ensure that all investigations are conducted in accordance with the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws.

"We must also learn from past tragedies, such as the 2021 Bonta reprisal and the 2001 "Operation No Living Thing," and work tirelessly to prevent such atrocities from happening again. We cannot allow the innocent to suffer for the actions of a few, and we must uphold the principles of justice and human rights at all times."

Lawyer condemns killings of soldiers

