The EFCC has confirmed that the influential crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, is in its custody

According to the EFCC, Bobrisky was arrested over a video of him spraying and flaunting naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju

Barrister Stanley Alieke, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said anyone found guilting or spraying naira notes would spend six months in jail

Ikeja, Lagos - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of the popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, on Thursday, April 4.

According to the anti-graft agency, the social media celebrity was arrested for naira mutilation, which is the spraying of naira notes in public.

Bobrisky to spend six months in jail if found guilty of EFCC allegation Photo Credit: EFCC, Bobrisky

Why EFCC arrested Bobrisky

Bobrisky was said to have been invited over a video of him spraying and flaunting naira notes at the premiere of the movie Ajakaju by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

The EFCC disclosed that its investigation revealed that Bobrisky had committed the same offence at other events and parties in several instances. The commission said he had been interrogated and would soon be charged in court.

What is the punishment for Bobrisky?

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Barrister Stanley Alieke, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer and activist, said anyone found guilty of spraying the naira note would spend no less than six months in prison.

Alieke maintained that if everyone who has sprayed money at one event or the other is to be tried, then millions of people would go to jail.

Barrister Alieke said:

"Spraying money at parties or in a nightclub is a criminal offence punishable by at least 6 months of jail term.

"If everybody who has committed this offence is to be arrested and tried, then thousands of persons (if not millions) will go to jail because spraying (Naira) notes and throwing them into the air has come to be an exciting habit that most socialites engage in.

"People are always eager to spray money at parties. If the “ballers” don’t throw money into the air, club fun has not started. People now spray money even in churches."

Police explain why Bobrisky can't be arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police have said they cannot arrest Bobrisky and other crossdressers in Nigeria because there is yet to be credible evidence that they have committed any crime.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, likened the situation to proving a sexual assault case in court: if any one of the required pieces of evidence is missing, the prosecutor will lose the case.

Adejobi maintained that Nigerian law did not prohibit crossdressing, and the allegation that crossdressers in Nigeria are into something else must be proven with credible evidence.

Source: Legit.ng