The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed the fees that Nigerians will have to pay to modify data on their National Identification Number (NIN)

NIMC set different amounts for the modification of specific self-service options for the modification of data – name, age, date of birth, phone number and email address – on the NIN

The development elicited reactions from Nigerians on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said Nigerians no longer have to go to National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment center to modify their NIN record.

According to the commission in a recent tweet, citizens can modify their date of birth, name, address, email, and phone number on the NIMC's self-service application.

Nigerian agency, NIMC, lists fees for correcting NIN biodata on the mobile app. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Facebook

Modification of name, date of birth, address, and email will cost N1,522, N16,340, N1,522, and N1,522 respectively.

The agency stated that the changes can be done "anywhere and anytime" via https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng/.

NIMC’s tweet reads:

“Good news!!!

“You no longer have to go to a NIN enrolment center to modify your NIN record.

“You can modify your date of birth, name, address, email, and phone number on the NIMC SELF-SERVICE APP.

“What are you waiting for???”

Fees for correction of NIN data: Nigerians react

Following the update, some Nigerians expressed mixed reactions.

Legit.ng captures some reactions on X below:

@Mic_iyke wrote:

"We are preparing Nigeria burial ceremony soon. How do you expect poor Nigeria market women to afford 16k to update her date of birth" Make Una fear God small na aaaaaaah."

@WestEzenwa commented:

"Fa fa fa fowl... if I may ask what is the too much charges for.. May God help us all in this country."

@FadoroTobi said:

"You guys don't ever make anything work in this country."

Read more about NIN:

JAMB addresses cases of error in UTME candidates' name

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) told candidates sitting for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that names are not changeable on its portal.

JAMB said candidates had been advised to effect all necessary changes on the NIMC platform before proceeding with UTME/direct entry (DE) registration.

Source: Legit.ng