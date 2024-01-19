The National Identity Management Commission said it has suspended front-end partners from NIN registration

The decision was necessary after infractions and unwholesome practices were noticed in the process

The commission said it is carrying out a revalidation process to ensure agents are adhering to the strictest data security regulations

The National Identity Management Commission said it is temporarily suspending front-end partners from engaging in the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolments.

Punch reported that the commission is currently carrying out a revalidation exercise of these third-party registration centres.

The NIMC is currently carrying out a revalidation exercise of these third-party registration centres. Photo Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the director general of NIMC, said the commission noticed infractions and unwholesome practices in the processes of National Identity Number enrolment and modification.

This is amid a Leadership report that some agents at local government areas (LGAs) are demanding as high as N8,000 from Nigerians, who do not want to join the long queues.

The news agency visited some LGAs in Lagos state and confirmed the return of crowds and extortion between N5000 and N8000 per applicant for the service.

Multiple infractions observed

Addressing the first batch of the newly revalidated Front End Partners in Abuja, Coker-Odusote said the exercise is geared towards improving the enrolment process and addressing outstanding debts owed to the Front-End Partners.

She said the infractions observed in the system have been linked to the Front-End Partners.

She said:

“Please be advised that the revalidation exercise is being implemented in phases. This is just the first and not the last. Let me use this medium to remind you all that NIN enrolment is free of charge in Nigeria. My administration has zero tolerance for corruption. We shall therefore not spare anyone found perpetrating corrupt practices or any other form of infractions.”

The DG added that the revalidation process ensured that the FEPs were adhering to the strictest data security regulations.

She noted:

“Don’t forget that I inherited huge debts owed FEPs for over two years. Some of the invoices and claims were questionable, requiring proper auditing. The rot in the process and system left me with no option but to take deliberate steps toward sanitising the enrollment process.

“And to this end, I directed that NIN enrolment activities at all FEP centres be suspended temporarily, pending the outcome of a revalidation exercise.”

Notably, NIMC declared in October that its licenses as third-party agents were being invalidated.

The commission declared at the time that all current partners had to go through the process, which was meant to guarantee adherence to the most recent protocols and standards.

MTN, Airtel, Glo to block phone numbers without NIN in 2024

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instructed telecommunications giants, including MTN, Airtel, and Globacom, to implement a full network ban on all phone lines not linked to NINs.

According to the directive, the telecom operators must ensure all subscribers on their network must have submitted their NINs by February 28, 2024.

In addition, those who had submitted their NINs but have not been verified are also to be fully barred.

