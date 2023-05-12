The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique number issued to a successfully enrolled individual

NIN is used to tie all records about an individual into the National Identity Database and is also used as a valid means of establishing or verifying the individual identity

It usually takes between 1-5 working days for your National Identification Number (NIN) to be ready after registration

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians can simply check their National Identification Number (NIN) using the USSD code on their mobile phone.

Legit.ng reports that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve their NIN number.

Approach on how to check your NIN from your phone. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Facebook

This comes as the federal government instructed subscribers to provide valid NIN to update SIM registration records.

The USSD code is available to customers who use MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo networks.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a new measure for mobile phone SIM users, and part of it is the compulsory update of valid NIN.

For subscribers who are yet to complete their registration for the National Identity Card, below are the steps to guide you:

Step 1: Fill out the form

Fill out the NIMC pre-enrolment online form on the NIMC portal https://nimc.gov.ng/preenrolment-online/

Input the correct information in all the mandatory fields in the form.

Download and print your Pre Enrolment Slip.

Step 2: Submit your application

Visit the nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any one of the following original and valid supporting documents.

At the enrolment centre, you will be directed to a desk where the Enrolment Officer (EO) will verify all the details.

If your application is in order, the EO will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics (ten fingerprints and facial image), and you will collect the Transaction ID Slip as evidence of di transaction.

Step 3: Receive your NIN

The usual time frame to get your NIN Slip is within two to three working days from when one captured biometric details for the enrolment centres. However, the issuance of NIN can take longer time due to the validation of details.

So, you go need to keep the Transaction ID Slip so that you can present it at the time of collection of the NIN Slip.

How to know if your NIMC card is ready

Visit the National Identity Management Commission [NIMC] website- www.nimc.gov.ng

Scroll down the home page and click on 'e-ID Card Status Portal' to check if your card is ready and if it is at the activation centre.

After that, fill in your first name, last name and your NIMC check tracking ID and click on the 'check now' icon button.

Lagos, Kano lead as NIN registration hits 98.7 million

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 98.7 million Nigerians have registered for the National Identification Number (NIN) as of Sunday, April 30, 2023.

According to data provided by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the figure marks an increase of about 1.2 million in enrollments recorded in March 2023, which stood at 97.49 million.

List of 15,000 centres where you can enrol for your NIN

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, announced that it has over 15,000 centres in the country where Nigerians and others can enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN).

The commission added that there are over 150 centres in 40 countries in the Diaspora for NIN enrolment.

Source: Legit.ng