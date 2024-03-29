Aliko Dangote has taken a step to provide relief for the less privileged in society amid harsh economic realities

This is as the businessman begins the distribution of 120,000 bags of rice to the Kano people

Reacting, Kano Governor Yusuf commended the billionaire and maintained that it is a step in the right direction at this critical time

Kano state - Following his efforts to cushion the economic challenges in the country, the chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has initiated a nationwide distribution of palliatives across the country, starting with one million beneficiaries of 10kg bags of rice.

Governor Yusuf is excited as Dangote donates rice to the people of Kano state. Photo credit: Kano state government

The prominent businessman and industrialist kick-started the distribution in Kano state, with N120, 000 bags of rice to mitigate the pressing needs of the less privileged, TVC News reported.

According to Dangote, this was done to address the pressing needs of the less privileged during Ramadan.

How the palliatives will be shared, Dangote speaks

Dangote noted that the first distribution will target one million beneficiaries and give them 10kg of rice each.

Among the one million beneficiaries in Nigeria, Kano state received 120,000 in an event hosted by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf at the government house.

Governor Yusuf reacts

Reacting, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state, commended Dangote’s generosity.

He said that the distribution came at a critical time when many individuals are in dire need of assistance.

According to Aliko Dangote, the distribution will alleviate hunger and invest in long-term solutions for communities across Nigeria.

