Kaduna state government has commenced the distribution of the second batch of palliatives to residents.

Governor Uba Sani disclosed this on Monday at the flag-off ceremony and noted that the state government is spending a total of N11.4 billion on the distribution of palliatives

In reaction, some Nigerians commended the governor, a few hoped the palliative gets to the right people while others wondered how beneficiaries are picked

Kaduna state - Amid economic hardship, on Monday, March 18, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state said that his government is spending N11.4 billion in the distribution of the second batch of palliatives to citizens in the state.

Governor Sani of Kaduna state has commenced the distribution of palliatives worth N11.4 billion to alleviate hardship. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Governor Sani, in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna, and shared on his Facebook page, said that the state government would continue to take all measures necessary to bring succour to the poor and vulnerable in the state.

The governor also pledged to facilitate additional palliatives, as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to alleviate prevailing hardships.

He assured that in the next two months, they shall commence the implementation of the 3rd Phase of the palliatives programme in Kaduna state.

“Today we are commencing the distribution of 128 trucks of rice and maize worth N3.4 billion to the poor, vulnerable, and underserved citizens of Kaduna State. We are targeting 200,000 households, approximately 1,000,000 persons,” he stated.

He also announced that his administration had commenced the release of grants to 7,500 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), who are receiving between N100,000 and N500,000, up to N1,000,000, depending on the size of the enterprise, Premium Times report added.

Governor Sani noted that the sum of N4.2 billion has been earmarked for the distribution of cash grants, fertilizer, farm inputs, and implements to vulnerable households, smallholder farmers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons (IDPs), orphans, market women, and youths.

As part of the administration’s efforts to enhance the lives of pensioners, the Governor announced that N3.3 billion has been released for the payment of pensions and gratuities, as well as death benefits to families of deceased civil servants.

Nigerians react as Sani spends N11.4bn on palliatives

Mixed reaction have trailed the development on Facebook. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

Sa'ad Idris Chiroma wrote:

"God blessed you sir, may you continue the good work you are doing right now."

Hamza Abdul said:

"We prayed it gets to the targeted populace."

Haruna Magaji Dan Iya wrote:

"Masha Allah.

"Keep up the good work our capacitated Governor."

Comr Bitrus Musa said:

"Well commendable His Excellency."

Simon Peter stated:

"Continue the good work, sir. The Lord is your strength."

Shamsudeen Suleiman queried:

"I wonder how the beneficiaries are compiled."

