The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has tentatively announced Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, as the possible start dates for the Ramadan fasting pending the sighting of the moon on Sunday, March 10

The council, led by Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, urged Muslims to search for the crescent on the given date and informed them of the procedure if it's sighted or not

Additionally, amidst economic hardships, the NSCIA called upon affluent Muslims to aid the less privileged and encouraged prayers for Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced the tentative dates of Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, as commencement dates for the 2024 Ramadan fasting, pending the sighting of the moon after sunset on Sunday, March 10.

The Islaimi group, under the leadership of its president-general and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar said this in a statement signed by its deputy secretary-general, Prof Salisu Shehu, Leadership reported.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked Muslims to look out for new moon ahead of Ramadan fasting. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the council urged Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on Sunday, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

Ramadan 2024: How the fasting date will be determined

According to the NSCIA, if Muslims of impeccable character sight the crescent on Sunday evening, the Sultan would declare Monday, March 11, as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH.

If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Sunday, then Tuesday, March 12, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1445 AH.

NSCIA prays for Muslims ahead of Ramadan fast

The NSCIA urged the faithful with credible sightings of the crescent to inform members of the National Moon Sighting Committee.

The council felicitated the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1445 AH Ramadan fast and prayed that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibadah (worship) exercise and to maximise the benefits therein.

Ramadan: NSCIA urges rich Muslims to help less privileged

Meanwhile, noting the economic hardship in the country, Shehu appealed to “endowed Muslims” to extend acts of charity to the less privileged.

He also admonished traders not to hoard food products or unduly hike the prices of goods through the period of the fast.

The NSCIA scribe also urged Muslims to take advantage of the Ramadan month to pray for Palestinians who are under devastating attacks from Israel.

“We urge the Muslims to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to pray that Allah grant the Palestinians His divine support and liberate them from their oppressors,” he further stated.

Read more about Ramadan 2024

Ramadan 2024: Fasting hours and Iftar time around the world

Meanwhile, the dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fasting lasts between 12-17 hours, depending on the side of the world in which an individual resides.

Muslims living in the world’s southernmost countries, such as Chile or New Zealand, will fast for about 12 hours, while those living in northernmost countries, such as Iceland or Greenland, will have 17-plus hours fasts.

Source: Legit.ng