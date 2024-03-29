Kano, Kebbi and Kogi state governors have subsidized Hajj fares for intending pilgrims in their states

The decision became necessary following the increase in HAJJ fares by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

The Commission explained that the increment in Hajj fares was due to a high forex exchange rate

FCT, Abuja - Some state governors have come to the aid of Muslim pilgrims to help them balance their fees for Hajj to Saudi Arabia following the increase due to the forex crisis.

Some intending pilgrims in Jos, the Plateau state have asked the state Muslim pilgrims’ welfare board to refund their initial deposits and some in other states have commenced payment of the balance.

Kano, Kebbi and Kogi join FG to subsidise Hajj fares Photo credit: Abdel Ghani BASHIR / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Kano, Kebbi and other states have directed and approved payment to offset the balance of the Hajj fee for intending pilgrims.

FG subsidises Hajj with N90bn

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has reportedly released N90 billion to subsidise the 2024 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Daily Trust, sources in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) disclosed this on Thursday, March 28.

The NAHCON sources said without the intervention, intending pilgrims would have to pay an additional N3.5 million at least to the initial fare which was pegged at N4.9 million.

A top presidency official also confirmed that the federal government “actually provided some financial support for the hajj exercise”.

A presidency source said the federal government had provided what he called a “huge financial support” for this year’s hajj exercise.

States that have subsidised Hajj fares for pilgrims

Kebbi state

Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris has approved the payment of the additional N1.9m increase in hajj fare for intending pilgrims in the state.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, said over 4,875 pilgrims are expected to depart the state for this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia.

“The governor has directed that the additional hajj fare for the pilgrims be paid.”

Kogi state

Ismaila Isah, the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Ahmed Ododo has Kogi state government has paid over N800 million to secure clearance for 460 intending Kogi pilgrims to perform the 2024 holy pilgrimage to Makkah.

Isah said the Kogi State Hajj Commission effected full payment via its contribution to the Hajj Savings Scheme organised by NAHCON.

“Kogi State now fully cleared off the over N800 million which should have been paid by its over 460 pilgrims that are now set to perform this year’s pilgrimage to Makkah.”

Kano state

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state subsidized Hajj fare with N1.4 billion.

Yusuf approved a subsidy of N500,000 for each of the intending pilgrims from the state.

The Director General, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Dan Baffa, the state government will spend a total sum of N1.4 billion for the 2,096 registered pilgrims.

He disclosed that intending pilgrims should now pay N1.4 million instead of N1.9 million.

According to Dan Baffa, the subsidy was extended only to those who had paid the initial hajj fare of N4.7 million and were duly registered.

Osun state

Governor Nurudeen Adeleke promised to do everything to aid smooth hajj operation for pilgrims from the state.

Adeleke stated this while speaking after the sod-turning of the Osun State Hajj Camp in Osogbo.

“The way God has been assisting us, it is the same way that we will assist them.”

Hajj Fare: Intending pilgrims demand refund

Legit.ng earlier reported that following NAHCON's decision to increase the 2024 hajj fare by N1.9 million, many intending pilgrims have asked the state Muslim pilgrims’ welfare boards to refund their deposits.

Prominent civil society organisations and stakeholders, on Monday, March 25, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to save this year’s hajj from “flopping.”

NAHCON said the increment was due to a high forex exchange rate.

