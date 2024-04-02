Intending pilgrims for 2024 Hajj from Jigawa state will be travelling to Mecca on a subsidized fare

Jigawa - The Jigawa government has announced a N1 million subsidy for intending pilgrims to the Hajj from the state.

The good news was made known by the spokesperson of the Jigawa Pilgrims Welfare Board, Murtala Usman, on Monday, April 1.

According to Usman, the subsidy is for intending pilgrims from Jigawa who initially deposited their fees for pilgrimage to Mecca in the 2024 hajj exercise.

The subsidy is the state government's way of supporting the pilgrim for the exercise (Source: @nigeriahajjcom/X)

However, Usman noted that the subsidy given by Governor Umar Namadi is only for intending pilgrims who have deposited the fee for the exercise before the fare was increased by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Premium Times reports.

He said:

“Each intending pilgrim will now pay about N900,000 only as against the N1.9 million increase announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

“From the initial, the NAHCON allocated 1,518 seats for Jigawa State, but only 1,260 seats were sold to intending pilgrims and completed their payment.

“The subsidy gesture announced by the governor is effective on those who have deposited their amount before the sudden increase of N1.9 million Hajj fare increase by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.“

Hajj Fare Hike: Nigerian Governor Approves N2.1 Billion Subsidy for Intending Pilgrims

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state had approved a 50% subsidy, representing N950,000 of the hajj fare increase, for each intending pilgrim in the state.

Why did Governor Bala approved a 50% subsidy?

On Friday, March 29, Governor Bala in a statement, said considering the economic hardship being experienced in the country, he has approved the payment of half of the hajj fee recently increased.

Following the announcement, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will get a subsidy of N959,000 amounting to 50 per cent of the increment by the Muslim body.

