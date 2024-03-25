The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has raised the cost of this year's pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by N1,918,032.91

NAHCON's spokesperson, Farima Sanda Usara, announced the increase, citing the ongoing forex crisis in Nigeria as the reason behind the decision

Initially, the fare for this year's Hajj was set at N4.9 million, prompting calls from various stakeholders for government intervention

FCT, Abuja - The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced a rise in the cost of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia for 2024.

The increase amounts to N1,918,032.91, as disclosed by the commission's spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, in a statement issued on Sunday, March 24.

The Nigerian Hajj Commission intends N4.9m fare for the 2024 pilgrimage. Photo Credit: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

Source: Getty Images

The Commission has announced a March 28, 2024, deadline for prospective pilgrims to complete their payments.

The rise in fares is linked to the nation's foreign exchange crisis.

What happens to those who have already paid?

The pilgrimage fare for this year, initially set at N4.9 million, has increased to N6.8 million, requiring an additional payment of N1.9 million from those who have already paid the initial amount.

The statement reads partly:

“Intending pilgrims that still wish to participate in the 2024 Hajj are by this release advised to proceed and pay a balance of N1,918,032.91 latest by 11:59 pm of 28th March 2024.

"The Commission will shut down its system by 29th March and no other payment would be accommodated after.

“Affected pilgrims are advised to visit their respective state pilgrims boards to confirm their status. Below is a table detailing number of pilgrims that have paid the Hajj fare according to states and they remain the number expected to benefit from the intervention.”

FG appoints 3 airlines for Hajj operation in 2024, shares locations

The government has given the green light to three airlines to transport passengers for the 2024 Hajj within the country.

Additionally, three air cargo companies have been authorised to handle the excess luggage of pilgrims.

This approval underscores the government's commitment to ensuring Nigerian pilgrims have a smooth journey.

