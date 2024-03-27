Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced an N500,000 subsidy for each intending 2024 hajj in the state

Governor Yusuf said the N500,000 subsidy will only cover those who have paid the initial N4.9 million and have been asked to pay an additional N1.9 million

Thus, rather than the intending pilgrims from Kano paying an additional N1.9 million, they will pay N1.4 million while the subsidy will cover the rest

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has announced an N500,000 subsidy for each resident planning to perform the 2024 hajj through the state.

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 27, the governor announced the plan following a sudden increase of N1.9 million in Hajj fare announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCON increases 2024 hajj fares

Recall that the commission, on Sunday, March 24, announced the increment in the 2024 Hajj fee in a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Sanda-Usara. According to the commission, the rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar was the reason behind the adjustment.

NAHCON then explained that no less than 49,000 prospective pilgrims, under the public quota, had paid the earlier sum of N4.9 million into the commission's coffer when the exchange rate was still N897 to a dollar at the official market.

The statement added that those who have paid had been told to pay another N1.9 million each by Thursday, March 28, while new applicants will have to pay N8.5 million for their registration.

Governor Yusuf pays part of hajj fares

But Governor Yusuf, in a tweet on Wednesday, announced an N500,000 subsidy for those who have paid the initial N4.9 million

The tweet reads in part:

"Intending pilgrims who have registered and paid the initial total deposit of N4.7 million and N4.5 million with the State Pilgrims Board will now deposit N1.4 million out of the N1.9 million increase."

