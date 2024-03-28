The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has released a documentary detailing the burial of the murdered military personnel in Delta state

On Thursday, March 14, 17 Nigerian soldiers on a peace mission were murdered at the Okuama community in the Ugheli South LGA of Delta state

The military has vowed to fish out the perpetrators of the crime and ensure that justice is served

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has released a solemnized documentary of the military personnel murdered in the Okuama community of Ugheli South local government of Delta state.

In a short documentary released on its social media page on Thursday, March 28, the defence headquarters mourned the departed personnel who were buried at the army cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday, March 27.

President Bol Tinubu, at the burial ceremony of the deceased, gave scholarships to the university levels to the children of the murdered officers and soldiers and vowed to ensure that justice was served to the military.

The chief of defence staff, General Christopher G. Musa, said the military will not relent in getting to the root of the matter. His statement reads in part:

"The perpetrators of violence who seek to sow discord and fear among our people know this; our resolve will not waver."

How army discovers bodies of slain soldiers

In the early hours of Saturday, March 16, fourteen lifeless bodies of some murdered soldiers were recovered by military operatives on patrol at the Okuama community.

Some of the corpses whose faces were covered were reported to have been dismembered. Some of their heads were not there, while others had their stomach and heard ripped off.

Also found dead were a commanding officer and two majors. Their bodies were reportedly found floating on the riverbanks in the community.

