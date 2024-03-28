The federal high court in Borno has ordered the military to immediately release 313 suspected terrorists in its custody

Major General Buba Edward, the spokesperson of the defence, announced the development at a press briefing in Abuja

According to Edward, the military authority will comply with the court order, and the suspects will be released to the Borno state government

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military has been ordered to release 313 suspected terrorists currently in detention.

A federal high court in Borno state gave the order, citing a lack of evidence from the military to sustain their detainment after investigation.

Defence headquarters ordered to release 313 terrorist suspects Photo Credit: Defence HQ Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Military to release 313 terrorist suspects

According to The Punch, the development was disclosed by Major General Buba Edward, the director of the defence media operation, at a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, March 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Defence spokesperson said:

"The court ordered the release for want of evidence after the conclusion of the investigation and other ancillary matters.

“Accordingly, they would be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action.”

Borno is one of the most affected states in Nigeria, with the Boko Haram terrorist activities for about two decades now.

Delta killings: Military declares 8 suspects wanted

This is as the military authority declared eight people wanted in relation to the murder of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Ugheli South local government area of Delta state.

The wanted persons included a professor, a woman and six others, who were the suspects responsible for the murder of the soldiers reportedly on a peace mission in the area.

The wanted persons are Akeywru Daniel Omotegbono, Prof Akpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Igoli Ebi, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe and Reuben Baru.

The slain soldiers were buried at the military cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday, March 28.

Source: Legit.ng