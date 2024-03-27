The Yobe state chairman of the NLC has landed in fresh trouble over what is termed as palliative diversion

Comrade Muktar Tarbutu was sent to prison on Wednesday, March 27, by the court in Yobe state capital, Damaturu

The secretary of the NBA, Yobe state chapter, Barr. Mohammad Ngumurumi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday, even as the NLC chair pleaded not guilty to the charges

Yobe state, Damaturu - On Wednesday, March 27, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yobe state chapter, Comrade Muktar Tarbutu, was remanded in prison for allegedly diverting palliatives.

As reported by Daily Trust, Comrade Tarbutu was arraigned on Wednesday before Magistrate II Damaturu over the allegation of diverting palliatives given to him by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for distribution.

The secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yobe state, Barrister Mohammad Ngumurumi, disclosed that NEDC had given the palliatives to the NLC to share them among some select unions which he failed to do so.

He added that Comrade "didn’t share these items with NUJ and NBA and he was arraigned today (Wednesday), but he pleaded not guilty."

The legal practitioner explained thus:

‘‘The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed 25kg of 150 bags of rice, 150 bags of sugar, 150 cartons of spaghetti, 150 rappers for women, and 150 textiles for men as well as 150 blankets.

‘‘He was urged to share them among the members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

‘‘He didn’t share these items with NUJ and NBA, we asked him where ours is, he didn’t show us that is why NBA filed the case to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and he was arraigned today (Wednesday), but he pleaded not guilty.

‘‘Chief Magistrate II Damaturu, His Worship Hasiya Abubakar sent to him prison for remaining till 18 of April 2024 for principal hearing,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, in February 2024 during the NLC nationwide protest against hardship in the country, Members of Congress Yobe state council criticised the leadership of the state NLC chairman for romancing the government.

