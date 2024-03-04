The NLC has written the federal government of Nigeria in its bid to make Nigeria a better place

In the letter, the NLC dismissed claims that the Bola Tinubu-led government has fulfilled 80 percent of the October 2, 2023, agreement with the organised labour

Legit.ng reports that the NLC maintained that most of the agreements have not been fully met

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that only the implementation of the agreement will stop a nationwide strike.

In its latest letter written to the minister of state for labour and employment, the NLC, the largest amalgamation of labour unions in Nigeria, urged the Bola Tinubu administration to execute the promises it made to Nigerian workers and citizens.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Monday, March 4, the NLC advised the government to, between now and March 13, 2024, deadline, fast-track the process of implementation of the agreement and avoid a looming industrial crisis.

Guardian newspaper also noted the NLC's letter to the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) government.

The letter partly reads:

Upon careful examination of the 15 points outlined in the October 2, 2023, agreement, it is evident that most of them have not been fully met.

Furthermore, the few that were supposedly being addressed have been implemented in breach.

Legit.ng recalls that in February, the NLC’s nationwide rallies protested the alleged failure of the government to implement agreements it had with the labour union following the 2023’s removal of subsidy on petrol which has led to a huge increase in the prices of goods and services across the country.

Subsequently, the NLC suspended the nationwide protest with its NEC issuing a March 13 ultimatum to FG.

Source: Legit.ng