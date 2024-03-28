Legit. ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, has sued the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Gambaryan is suing the EFCC and NSA over the alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

As reported by Vanguard, Gambaryan’s lawyer, Olujoke Aliyu, from Aluko and Oyebode Law Firm filed the motion date March 18.

According to the motion, the cryptocurrency executive is seeking five reliefs before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

I'm not member of Binance Board of Directors

In a statement in support of the suit, Gambaryan claimed he was not a member of the Board of Directors of Binance.

He said he visited Nigeria on February 26, along with fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla, to honour the invitation of the ONSA and EFCC to discuss issues relating to Binance in Nigeria.

Gambaryan, who said is an American citizen said after the meeting himself and Anjarwalla were detained by the respondents and had remained in detention since then.

“The only reason for his detention is because the government is requesting information from Binance and making demands on the company.”

