Makarfi, Kaduna - A tragic incident unfolded in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, January 21, resulting in the loss of sixteen lives and injuries to four individuals.

The accident occurred at Tashar Yari around 11:20 am and involved a bus travelling from Kano to Markudi in Benue State.

The Kaduna State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, has reported that the accident was caused by excessive speed, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a ditch.

According to Channels TV, in the initial investigation, 20 individuals were affected, with 16 fatalities and four others sustaining injuries.

The injured individuals have been promptly taken to Makarfi General Hospital for medical treatment.

