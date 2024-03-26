The headless corpse of a woman has been found opposite the Osogbo local government secretariat in Osun state

The discovery has thrown residents of the area into a panic mood with many not sure of how the corpse got to the location

The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the command has commenced an investigation into the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Osogbo, Osun state - Police operatives have recovered the headless corpse of a woman found opposite the Osogbo local government secretariat in Okebaale, Osogbo in Osun state.

The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said relevant authorities have been contacted to evacuate the body.

Police say discreet investigation has commence Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Opalola made this known during an interview on Tuesday, March 26, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was gathered that the presence of the corpse had caused panic in the area.

She said the police operatives have commenced an investigation into the tragic incident.

The police PRO added that efforts have been made to unravel the mystery of how the body got to the spot where it was found.

“Concerning the dead body of a headless and armless woman that was found opposite Osogbo LG secretariat, Oke Baale, I want to inform you that the police are aware.

“The necessary authority has been contacted for the immediate evacuation of the Corpse, while discreet investigation is ongoing.”

According to residents, the woman was a well-known face, who walks around the neighbourhood since she was homeless.

The residents said the woman was killed by some yet-to-be-identified assailants.

They also said they were able to identify the deceased with the clothes she had on and called for a discreet investigation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

Man kills trader, burns corpse in Kwara

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that the Kwara state police command arrested a suspect identified as Atolagbe Yemi Oje, who, after having forceful sex with a mother of one, killed her for ritual purposes.

The victim, identified as Mayowa Ajiboye, is a palm oil seller and resident of the Omu-Aran area of the state.

She was allegedly defiled to death, her corpse burnt, and the remains dumped inside a river by the suspect.

Source: Legit.ng