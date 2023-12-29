The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the demise of eight families in a ghastly motor accident

It was gathered that the family of eight were on their way for the New Year's holiday when the tragic incident occurred

The horrific accident happened at about 3 pm on Wednesday, December 29, at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru local government area

Ikeduru, Imo - A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, December 29, around 3 pm, at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, where a Sienna car carrying eight individuals met with a fatal accident.

The victims, all members of a single family, were en route to celebrate the New Year.

According to eyewitnesses, the family's father, driving the Sienna car with his wife and children, collided with a stationary truck transporting rods.

The impact resulted in a devastating scene, as the rods pierced the bodies of the occupants, leading to the immediate and unfortunate demise of all eight individuals.

The incident cast a pall of sorrow over the local community.

As per the observer, both police officers and residents sorrowfully dismantled the vehicle to extract the deceased family members.

At the time of composing this update, officers from the Ikeduru local government area police division had placed the bodies in a morgue.

Police react to tragic motor accident

The Divisional Police Officer overseeing Ikeduru LGA, Chief Superintendent of Police Lucky Ahiole, informed reporters that the Sienna vehicle collided with a stationary truck parked by the roadside, resulting in the tragic incident.

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“It is horrifying. Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue. We had to break the Sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies. The rod pierced their eyes and bodies and even the children died.”

Nevertheless, onlookers are urging the police to investigate the individual responsible for the stationary truck transporting rods, seeking answers as to why the road was obstructed.

They argue that the unfortunate incident could have been prevented if the truck driver had refrained from parking on the road.

