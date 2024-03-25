Organisations and individuals advocating for the rights of those with disabilities convened in Abuja to deliberate on solutions for creating and implementing measures to protect the healthcare of individuals with unique needs.

A coalition comprising TAF Africa, the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, and other concerned organisations met to discuss a strategy to safeguard the healthcare of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The lower chamber of the national assembly has been called upon to help legislate strategic laws to help improve the healthcare of PWDs.

During the briefing, Jake Epelle, the CEO of TAF Africa, announced that actions are underway to support interventions and official paperwork to ensure adequate healthcare for individuals with special needs.

He noted previous discussions among stakeholders and informed that Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability, had been briefed about the initiative.

Mr Epelle said:

"So, this was the meeting that we carried out to debrief on the activities that we planned and also to see where they are legislative guards for him to begin with and how those legislative bills and motions can be factored into their activities."

Dr Sofiri Peterside, the national president of the National Association of Government Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), emphasised the urgent need for the government and stakeholders to prioritise the healthcare of persons with disabilities.

He said the goal of stakeholders coming together is to find common ground and to:

"Ensure that they have adequate medical care, social interventions, and existing laws and assess the effectiveness of those laws.

"So, it's not just the health; we're also advocating for this set of people."

However, the Disability Act of 2018 aims to ensure the complete inclusion of individuals with disabilities in society.

It creates the National Commission for People with Disabilities and grants the Commission authority over their education, healthcare, social welfare, economic opportunities, and civil rights.

