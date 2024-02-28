An appeal has been made to President Bola Tinubu to adopt a more strategic and empathetic approach towards addressing the needs of the most marginalised individuals in society, especially those with disabilities.

This appeal was made by TAF Africa's founder, Jake Epelle, on Tuesday, February 27, during a press conference attended by Legit.ng in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to adopt proactive measures instead of reactive ones to manage Nigeria's economic crisis. Photo Credit: The Presidency Nigeria

Source: Facebook

At the briefing, Ekpele urged that attention should be given to the vulnerable due to the escalating inflation rate, which has greatly diminished the purchasing power of Nigerians, impeding their access to essential services such as healthcare, education, transportation, and food.

Epelle stressed that this economic strain has pushed many Nigerians further into poverty and hopelessness.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng at the end of the briefing, Mr Ekpele rolled out a series of recommendations the federal government can adopt to cushion hunger.

He said:

"Recommendations like the establishment of food banks require political will and a decision to get it done and there's no reason because we keep having this issue.

"It's almost reoccurring. So why can't we begin to look at how we can establish these food banks in 774 local governments? And see how even if not for immediate, for the future, you know, what we are calling for is system and system strengthening. If we have this food bank, even development partners who want to support issues around full security can lend your support.

"We cannot be asking people to help us when we don't have the system to accommodate the help and carry out implementation to their satisfaction."

He highlighted that individuals with disabilities are particularly hard-hit by this crisis, as they already encounter significant barriers due to societal and infrastructural limitations.

He stressed the importance of allocating additional resources for inclusive education initiatives, such as teacher training, providing assistive technologies, subsidising school fees, and creating accessible learning environments.

Epelle also suggested prioritising the development of affordable transportation infrastructure accessible to individuals with disabilities and implementing tailored skills development programs for their benefit.

He advised President Tinubu to ensure that all Nigerians, particularly those with disabilities, are included in economic recovery and social development efforts.

Source: Legit.ng