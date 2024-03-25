Bank of Industry has initiated a food intervention programme to mitigate challenges faced by Nigerians

The programme, unveiled by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, is designed to support the vulnerable population

The food palliative will be available across the 36 states and the FCT, giving Nigerians a chance to buy food cheaply

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has unveiled the Bank of Industry (BoI)’s food intervention programme.

The programme is designed to cushion the challenges faced by Nigerians amid rising cost of living.

FG continues efforts to crash food prices Photo credit: kola sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said that the programme aimed to ameliorate the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

She also pledged the government’s support for industries to enhance local production while also ensuring food security, the Nation reports

Uzoka-Anite said:

“The launch of BoI palliative program underscores a firm dedication to enhancing food security. We are actively exploring avenues to tackle the prevailing food insecurity challenges within the nation. The Federal Government acknowledges the alarming surge in food prices and is collaborating with key stakeholders across the food value chain to combat this issuee."

How the BOI food programme will work?

Also speaking, Olasupo Olusi, the managing director of BoI, reiterated that the food palliative programme is a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He revealed that the federal government will be involved in ensuring that the palliative gets to the targeted beneficiaries across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), starting in Lagos.

"We will engage food processing customers to purchase food items at affordable prices while also working with the governors to share/donate the purchased food items."

Dangote distributes bags of rice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote has begun the distribution of one million bags of rice nationwide to vulnerable Nigerians.

Dangote said the move is to support the efforts of the Nigerian government to help ease the current hardship.

He said that the Lagos and Kano states would get the jumbo share of N120,000 bags each, with the rest distributed across the states.

