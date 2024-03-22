The GOTNI Leadership Center has revealed plans for its first-ever Africa Leadership Conference (ALC) to tackle Africa’s lack of effective leadership.

The conference, scheduled for May 17th and 18th, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana, will centre around the theme “Transformational Leadership, the Solution to Africa’s Advancement.”

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has been billed to attend the event. Photo Credit: GOTNI

Blessing Okebe, the head of corporate communications at the centre, made this announcement in a statement.

This conference aims to tackle critical obstacles to advancing leadership and management in Africa, which have historically impeded the continent's development.

The statement reads partly:

“Through dynamic keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, and immersive workshops, the conference will explore key dimensions of leadership, including business and entrepreneurial leadership, political leadership, healthcare leadership, educational leadership, and leveraging technology for development."

Described as a meeting of influential thinkers, this convention features a noteworthy roster of main speakers, such as ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Linus Okorie MFR, recognized as Africa's foremost leadership coach, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, head of the African Development Bank.

Others include Justice Mabel Segun Bello from the Federal High Court of Nigeria, George C. Fraser, CEO of FraserNet, Inc., Professor P.LO. Lumumba, Chairman of The PLO Lumumba Foundation, and other prominent figures.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of GOTNI Leadership Centre, Linus Okorie, said:

"As the most populous black nation in the world and Africa's giant, Nigeria recognizes the urgency to collaborate with other African countries in charting a new course for a transformed Africa.”

