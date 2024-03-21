On Thursday, March 21, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Mr. Olugbile Holloway as the new head of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr. Olugbile Holloway as the director-general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Tinubu makes a fresh appointment at the National Museum Commission. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media & publicity, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Thursday, March 21.

As reported by The Punch, Holloway succeeds Professor Abba Tijani who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on August 26, 2020.

He becomes the 8th Indigenous Substantive DG/CEO of the Commission.

The statement shared by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu, on social media on his X account on Wednesday confirmed that "Mr. Holloway is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency."

According to the statement, Mr. Holloway holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master's degree in Business Administration.

"The President expects that the new Director-General will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria's diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage," Ngelale noted.

