President Tinubu Agreed to Biafra Creation? Fact Emerges
Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • Claims have appeared online saying Nigeria has asked the southeast region to leave and be an independent nation
  • The posters said the heat of Biafra has "hit the presidency so hard" that it had to "urgently speak on Biafra's freedom"
  • A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Friday, March 22

Awka, Anambra state - Several posts on the popular social networking service, Facebook, claim that the Bola Tinubu administration has agreed to allow the south-eastern states in Nigeria to secede.

This claim emerged amid ceaseless agitation by some Nigerians - home and abroad - for a new nation to be created. The planned country has been christened 'Biafra'.

President Bola Tinubu has not agreed to the secession of Nigeria's south eastern region
A post claiming President Bola Tinubu has allowed the southeast region to pull away from Nigeria is concocted. Photo credits: Sean Gallup, Stefan Heunis
Source: Getty Images

One of the posts reads:

“Tinubu asks Biafra to go for peace to reign: The heat of Biafra hits presidency so hard that as a matter of urgency speaks on Biafra freedom.”

It includes a screenshot of an article with the logo of a Nigerian newspaper, The Punch, attributing the claim to the media platform.

The screenshot's caption reads:

“Presidency speaks on Biafra, we can’t give out south-south. If the 5 south-eastern states want to go, they are free.”

But is this claim true? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, decided to investigate it.

Biafra secession: Verification

Following its findings, the platform stated that such a development would have made local and international headlines if it were true.

It said:

"But we found no report of it."

It ruled that there is no evidence that the government has agreed to allow the south-eastern states to secede.

Effect of Biafra war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about a lady's search for family members of her late father, Philip Ugoji.

According to the lady, Philip fled Nigeria at 11 with his uncle during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war of 1967 to 1970.

Source: Legit.ng

