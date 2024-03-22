Claims have appeared online saying Nigeria has asked the southeast region to leave and be an independent nation

The posters said the heat of Biafra has "hit the presidency so hard" that it had to "urgently speak on Biafra's freedom"

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Friday, March 22

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

Awka, Anambra state - Several posts on the popular social networking service, Facebook, claim that the Bola Tinubu administration has agreed to allow the south-eastern states in Nigeria to secede.

This claim emerged amid ceaseless agitation by some Nigerians - home and abroad - for a new nation to be created. The planned country has been christened 'Biafra'.

A post claiming President Bola Tinubu has allowed the southeast region to pull away from Nigeria is concocted. Photo credits: Sean Gallup, Stefan Heunis

Source: Getty Images

One of the posts reads:

“Tinubu asks Biafra to go for peace to reign: The heat of Biafra hits presidency so hard that as a matter of urgency speaks on Biafra freedom.”

It includes a screenshot of an article with the logo of a Nigerian newspaper, The Punch, attributing the claim to the media platform.

The screenshot's caption reads:

“Presidency speaks on Biafra, we can’t give out south-south. If the 5 south-eastern states want to go, they are free.”

But is this claim true? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, decided to investigate it.

Biafra secession: Verification

Following its findings, the platform stated that such a development would have made local and international headlines if it were true.

It said:

"But we found no report of it."

It ruled that there is no evidence that the government has agreed to allow the south-eastern states to secede.

Read more about Biafra agitation:

Effect of Biafra war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about a lady's search for family members of her late father, Philip Ugoji.

According to the lady, Philip fled Nigeria at 11 with his uncle during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war of 1967 to 1970.

Source: Legit.ng