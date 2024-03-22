President Tinubu Agreed to Biafra Creation? Fact Emerges
- Claims have appeared online saying Nigeria has asked the southeast region to leave and be an independent nation
- The posters said the heat of Biafra has "hit the presidency so hard" that it had to "urgently speak on Biafra's freedom"
- A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Friday, March 22
Awka, Anambra state - Several posts on the popular social networking service, Facebook, claim that the Bola Tinubu administration has agreed to allow the south-eastern states in Nigeria to secede.
This claim emerged amid ceaseless agitation by some Nigerians - home and abroad - for a new nation to be created. The planned country has been christened 'Biafra'.
One of the posts reads:
“Tinubu asks Biafra to go for peace to reign: The heat of Biafra hits presidency so hard that as a matter of urgency speaks on Biafra freedom.”
It includes a screenshot of an article with the logo of a Nigerian newspaper, The Punch, attributing the claim to the media platform.
The screenshot's caption reads:
“Presidency speaks on Biafra, we can’t give out south-south. If the 5 south-eastern states want to go, they are free.”
But is this claim true? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, decided to investigate it.
Biafra secession: Verification
Following its findings, the platform stated that such a development would have made local and international headlines if it were true.
It said:
"But we found no report of it."
It ruled that there is no evidence that the government has agreed to allow the south-eastern states to secede.
