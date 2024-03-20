The Federal Government has identified Tukur Mamu, a publisher from Kaduna, along with 14 others, as individuals involved in financing terrorism within the country

Mamu has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since September 2022

Among the identified financiers are nine individuals and six Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and firms

FCT, Abuja — The Nigerian Sanctions Committee has complied with the Federal Government's orders and disclosed the names of 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change firms.

These entities are facing sanctions due to suspicions of involvement in financing terrorism.

As reported by Punch, the list includes:

1. Tukur Mamu

2. Yusuf Ghazali

3. Muhammad Sani

4. Abubakar Muhammad

5. Sallamudeen Hassan

6. Adamu Ishak

7. Hassana-Oyiza Isah

8. Abdulkareem Musa,

9. Umar Abdullahi

BDCs and other firms

10. West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited

11. Settings Bureau De Change Limited

12. G. Side General Enterprises

13. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

14. Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited

15. Alfa Exchange BDC.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit released the latest development, titled "Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024."

According to the document, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee convened on March 18, 2024, and identified certain individuals and entities for sanctions due to their engagement in financing terrorism.

Tukur Mamu indicted in criminal document

At the forefront of those mentioned in the report was Tukur Mamu, a publisher based in Kaduna, who is currently undergoing trial by the Federal Government on charges of allegedly assisting the terrorists responsible for the Abuja-Kaduna train attack in March 2022.

As contained in the document, Mamu is accused of involvement in financing terrorism through the receipt and delivery of ransom payments totalling over $200,000 US, purportedly in support of ISWAP terrorists for the release of hostages from the Abuja-Kaduna train incident.

The report also identifies an individual suspected of perpetrating the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, on June 5, 2022, as well as the assault on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja on July 5, 2022.

Al-Qaeda terror link

According to Daily Trust, one individual was identified as part of the Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladissudam terrorist group, which is linked to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

This person was trained and operated under Muktar Belmokhtar, also known as "One Eyed Out," who led the Al-Murabtoun Katibat of AQIM in Algeria and Mali.

The NFIU revealed that this individual is skilled in creating covert communication codes for terrorists and is also an expert in improvised explosive devices.

The document states that:

“The subject was also a gatekeeper to ANSARU leader, Mohammed Usman aka Khalid Al-Bamawi. Equally, he was a courier and travel guide to AQIM Katibat in the desert of Algeria and Mali. He is into carpentry. Subject fled Kuje correctional centre on July 5, 2022. He is currently at large.”

165 killed in March as bandits rampage across states

Meanwhile, the state of insecurity in Nigeria has reached a fever pitch, and farmers are at the receiving end.

Reports have confirmed that over 160 farmers have been killed in a bandit attack just within March of 2024.

Some of the states affected by this dastard act include Benue, Plateau, Niger and other states in the south.

