Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Taye Currency, has raised concerns about his health, to the dismay of fans

According to reports, the music star collapsed while in the United Kingdom, and the news was met with reactions from netizens

Many social media users shared their concerns and prayed for the Fuji musician’s quick recovery

UK-based show promoter, Billyque and his son, Hon Yusuf Adebisi, have reacted to the trending news and shared the Currency's condition

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician Taye Akande Adebisi aka Taye Currency, reportedly collapsed.

According to an announcement made by media personality Seun Oloketuyi on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, the sad incident happened in the UK.

Taye Currency reportedly collapses in the UK, Nigerians react. Photos: @tayecurrency_official

It was alleged that the 50-year-old Fuji maestro was rushed to the hospital after the unfortunate incident and admitted.

Oloketuyi wrote:

“Reports say Taye Currency collapsed in UK and is presently in admission in the hospital.”

Fans react to Taye Currency news

Following Taye Currency’s ill health report, many Nigerians reacted to social media. Many of them prayed for the Fuji musician’s quick recovery. Read some of their comments below:

gbonjubola1:

“No evil report concerning him in Jesus name, get well soon, Bro.”

arsenal_sodiq:

“Too much of stress and hardworking.”

omooba_kenning:

“Get well soon my own brother.”

yadegoke:

“Quick recovery in Jesus name .”

afolabiashanike:

“Get well quickly ❤️.”

Taye Currency's son reacts to dad's collapse rumour

Taye Currency's son, an honourable member of the Oyo state house of assembly, Yusuf Adebisi, has created the rumoured slumping of his father far away in the UK, where he had gone for shows.

Yusuf noted that his father was hale, hearty and was not even sick for a second.

UK-based promoter Billyque reacts to Taiye Currency's health

Billique shared a stop press message when he shared a photo of him and the fuji singer. He acknowledged the fact that Taye Currency is in the UK and also confirmed his state of health, stating that the singer is doing well

How Alao Akala gave Taye Currency N99m during election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Taye Currency disclosed how he received N99 million from the late former governor of Oyo state, Alao Akala, during the 2011 governorship election in the state.

The Fuji artist, who spoke in the Yoruba language, was seen on stage in a video, stating that the late Oyo governor had been sending the money through someone he would not want to mention his name and the person had been paying him N500 thousand because he always pulled the crowd for them.

At some point, the money stopped coming, and he had to voice out before the governor at an event, telling late Akala that he would not campaign for him again because the N500 he had been sending did not come again.

Source: Legit.ng