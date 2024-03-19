Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has assured that no innocent citizens will suffer as a result of the killing of 16 soldiers in Okuama community

The Delta state governor disclosed two ways forward after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Oborevwori said the perpetrators of the evil act will be brought to book and that the tragic incident will not happen again

FCT, Abuja- Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state has revealed two ways to resolve the ongoing crisis due to the killing of 16 soldiers in the Okuama community.

Oborevwori said his government and military authorities have agreed that no innocent citizens will suffer.

Governor Oborevwori says thee are ways forward over killing of soldiers in Delta Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG/@abati1990

He stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, March 19, Vanguard reported.

The governor said the forward is to give succour to the families of the officers and soldiers killed and give them a befitting burial.

He said the same gesture will be extended to the Okuama community in the Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

“The issue of whether a place has been burnt down or people have been killed, has happened, but what is the way forward? The ways forward are two ways.

“The people that have been killed—the officers and soldiers—we must see how we can find succour for their families and give them a befitting burial, as well as the community.

“Anything that has happened in the community in the past will not happen again. We assure you that the people who are culpable will be brought to book.

He said though the situation in the community had been brought under control, the residents had deserted the area, TheCable reported.

