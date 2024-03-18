DHQ releases full Names, photos of soldiers killed in Delta

The Defence Headquarters has paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed in Okuama community in Delta state

The DHQ released the full names and photos of the slain soldiers on Monday, March 18 via its X handle

According to the post, Lt Col, two major, captain and 13 other soldiers were killed in the community situated in the Ughelli South local government area

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters in the federal capital territory, Abuja has released the full names and photos of the soldiers killed in Okuama community in the Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

This was contained in a post shared via the DHQ X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DefenceInfoNG, on Monday, March 18.

According to the post, 17 army officers were killed including a Lt Col, two majors and a captain.

The DHQ prayed that the souls of the departed fallen heroes rest in peace.

Nigerians react

@ontimesam

Your story lines is very fishing. It doesn't add up.

What would 2 Major and 1 LT colonel be doing there?

I think oil money or land grabbing

@phychem11

How were ordinary youth able to kill well-trained soldiers like this without incurring any losses as well? The whole incident is surprising

My condolences to their families.

@DrofComputing

May God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss

@RealQueenBee__

May God Rest The Dead

The Nigerian Army said they were on a Peace Mission in Okuama Community. Was there any War going on in Okuama that requires peacekeeping like in Mogadishu?

When has the Army turned to become Peace dispute makers?

When has the Army turned to become the Court or even the Police that should intervene in civil matters?

The Army should come clean on what took them to Okuama Community that made them go along with a Lt. Col and 3 Major Gens + other soldiers.

This your story isn't making sense to me and may other people.

@officiabishop

Our condolences to their various families. RIP

