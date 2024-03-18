The murder of Nigerian soldiers in a community in Delta state on Thursday, 14 March, 2024, has continued to anger the Military

At the moment, the military deployed soldiers to the Okuama community in Ughelli South LGA of the state to continue with the demolition of buildings and are not leaving anytime soon

Meanwhile, the perpetrators of the deadly attack have fled the community during the remobilisation and the reprisal attack on Okuama by the military, with the military launching manhunt on them in neighbouring communities

Delta state, Asaba - Soldiers deployed to Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state, have continued the demolition of houses in the community, sequel to the recent killing of troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, on a rescue mission to the riverside community.

The Nigerian military has deployed more troops to continue with the demolition of buildings and reprisal attack in Delta community. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Recall that the the Nigerian military, on Sunday, March 17, deployed armoured vehicles to Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi council, over the killing of military personnel on peace and rescue mission in Okuama community.

The military personnel and no fewer than three armoured vehicles were seen zooming across the Bomadi bridge late, yesterday, probably heading to the creeks. This is even as President Ahmed Bola Tinubu ordered the military high command to fish out those who killed the military officers.

As reported by Vanguard, a community source disclosed that the military were currently occupying Okuama, and several houses had been demolished. The source added that the troops are not ending their reprisal attack anytime soon.

“As I’m talking to you right now, soldiers are there and they continue the demolition of buildings in the community, and I don’t think they would leave so soon.

“They usually come to our community to buy some stuff and go back to Okuama,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Austin Emaduku, the head of personnel management, HPM, Ughelli South LGA, declined to comment on a possible humanitarian crisis in the council area.

Atiku condemns Delta attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections said the killing of many Nigerian soldiers in Okuama "stands condemned".

Atiku asserted that "there can never be a justification for a premeditated killing of soldiers on a legitimate assignment".

