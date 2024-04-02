Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Youth Province 9 Headquarters in Ekiti state has launched a subsidised foodstuffs market for members

The "Jesus Market" was set up to cater for the members and cushion the effects of the current economic hardship in the country

The provincial pastor, Anthony Obinna-Ibe said the "Jesus Market" is the Christian Social Responsibility of giving back to the people

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Youth Province 9 Headquarters (Palace of Praise) in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state are in a celebration mood after the church opened a subsidised foodstuffs market.

The market called the ‘Jesus Market’ sells foodstuffs and other items to church members at subsidised rates to cushion the harsh economic situation in the country.

The provincial pastor, Anthony Obinna-Ibe, said the market would be open two or three times a year, The Punch reports.

Why RCCG opened subsidised foodstuffs market

Pastor Obinna-Ibe stated this while speaking at the launch of the Jesus Market on the church premises in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, March 31.

“Things are quite challenging; people don’t have enough money to feed and clothe themselves. We decided to do what we call the Christian Social Responsibility to give back to the people.”

Speaking further, he said:

“Just like in the Bible, Jesus Christ did not just feed the people with the word of God, he also gave them bread and fish. We decided that let’s help the people so that the hunger in the land will minimise and we could assist where we can, particularly this period."

At the Jesus market, a measure of garri worth N1,000 was sold for N400; five tubers of yam worth N9,000 were sold at N3,000; a carton of spaghetti went for N5,000; a litre of groundnut oil worth N2,500 was sold for N700; a measure of rice worth N2,500 went for N1,000.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, over 200 people in Badariya a suburb of Birnin-Kebbi metropolis have benefited from the medical outreach carried out by the RCCG provincial headquarters.

The medical outreach was to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Winners' Chapel launches food banks nationwide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the founder of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, announced that the church has opened numerous food outlets to care for the needy in this period of economic hardship in Nigeria.

Oyedepo explained that the outlets will reach out to the needy while urging Christians to reach out to the needy around them to mitigate the economic hardship

