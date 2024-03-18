Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has strongly criticised the tragic deaths of officers and soldiers affiliated with the 181 Amphibious Battalion in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State

According to the Defence Headquarters, 15 military personnel lost their lives in a communal clash in Delta State

These individuals reportedly perished while answering a distress call amidst the conflict between Okuama and Okoloba communities on Thursday

Asaba, Delta - Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta, expressed strong disapproval of the tragic incident where 16 soldiers lost their lives in Delta state.

According to the defence headquarters, the casualties included a lieutenant colonel, two majors, and a captain on a peacekeeping assignment in Okuoma, Bomadi LGA of Delta state.

The soldiers were called to intervene in a conflict between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities, resulting in this unfortunate loss of lives.

In a press release delivered on Saturday through Festus Ahon, his chief press secretary, the governor expressed deep concern over the unexpected and unjustified deaths of the soldiers.

Despicable incident not in sync with our values - Governor

The governor emphasised that such violence goes against the values of the people of Delta and promised to identify and apprehend those responsible for the act.

As quoted by The Cable, he said:

“This incident is despicable and not in sync with the culture and tradition of Deltans. It runs contrary to the values and path of peace that the State Government is promoting as I have always emphasised in our MORE agenda to enhance peace and security.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Delta State, I wish to condole, in particular, the families of the killed gallant officers and soldiers, the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general, over this sad occurrence.

“The State Government shall take all measures necessary to fish out all those behind this dastardly act and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law."

The governor urged state residents to adhere to the law while the government implements further actions to safeguard both lives and property.

Peter Obi reacts to killings of 16 Nigerian soldiers in Delta

Meanwhile, Peter Obi expressed his sympathy for the families of the security personnel who lost their lives in the recent violence in Ughelli, Delta state.

In a statement reported by Legit.ng, Obi urged other soldiers not to lose morale due to the unfortunate events.

He also urged for the apprehension and legal action against those responsible for the violence.

