Troops of the Nigerian Army have invaded the hideout of the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN)

It was gathered that the army's operation led to the discovery of a major firearms and drone manufacturing facility

This manufacturing facility was located in Onicha Ulona, Delta State and several arms and contraband were recovered

Onicha Ulona, Delta State - The Nigerian Army forces have made significant progress in their ongoing battle against terrorism and insurgency by uncovering and shutting down a major firearms and drone manufacturing facility operated by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

This development was confirmed in an official statement released on Tuesday, March 12, by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations.

As contained in the statement, the hideout of the terror group was located in Onicha Ulona, Delta State.

The factory was being used for criminal activities aimed at intimidating nearby communities and innocent civilians.

In a well-coordinated operation, the troops faced strong resistance but ultimately prevailed, neutralizing two armed fighters and seizing a significant amount of weapons and ammunition.

Army recovers ammunition from IPOB hideout

According to the statement, troops seized a diverse array of weapons and materials belonging to IPOB/ESN, including firearms, ammunition, an improvised explosive device, and a factory for manufacturing drones.

Additionally, they recovered various weapons, partially constructed drones, materials for improvised explosive devices, a well-equipped workshop, and multiple power generators.

Army makes arrest

It was gathered that during the operation, the troops apprehended six fighters, consisting of four men and two women.

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its dedication to safeguarding lives and property nationwide, reassuring the public not to be alarmed.

The army said:

"The Nigerian Army assures the public of troops' unalloyed commitment to dismantling terrorists' and insurgents' networks in their effort to mitigate security challenges in the nation.

"We urge the public to continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, as they strive to restore peace and stability in the country."

Nigerian Army destroys IPOB camp in Imo

Nigerian security forces have reportedly carried out a raid in Orsu, Imo state, resulting in the deaths of 20 individuals suspected to be affiliated with IPOB, a separatist group.

The operation, which took place on March 7, involved a collaboration between soldiers, police officers, DSS agents, and NSCDC personnel.

The government has accused IPOB of orchestrating violent incidents in the southeast region of Nigeria, although the group has consistently refuted these allegations.

