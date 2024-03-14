As Nigeria grapples with economic hardship, there are claims of a cash palliative in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria

Those circulating the claim alleged that the government, under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, is distributing N20,000 to each person (particularly Muslims) across the state as 'Ramadan 2024 Support Fund'

Legit.ng reports that the Oyo state government alerted members of the public to the message which it said is fraudulent

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo government has warned residents of the state to ignore the viral claim on social media that Governor Seyi Makinde approved the sum of N20,000 as the 2024 Ramadan support fund.

As reported by The Nation on Thursday, March 14, The Oyo state government alerted members of the public to the fraudulent message.

The Oyo government, in a statement signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Makinde’s special adviser on media, stated that the governor did not approve such fund.

The statement partly reads:

“Please note that there is no ongoing N20,000 Ramadan Support Fund and that the piece of news did not originate from Oyo state government.

“All residents of the state will be informed through the official channels of information.

“Kindly be cautious so as not to fall into the hands of fraudsters seeking to rip off unsuspecting people of their hard-earned resources.”

