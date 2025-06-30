Political tensions in Benue are easing after President Tinubu’s visit, where he urged state leaders to embrace peace and reconciliation

Governor Hyacinth Alia and SGF George Akume have since held a meeting in Abuja, signalling possible progress toward unity

The Chief Judge and Speaker of the State Assembly have also been seen visiting the governor, according to the state government's spokesperson

Markurdi, Benue state - After months of political tensions in Benue state, things appear to be easing, especially following the recent visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who urged warring political leaders to embrace reconciliation for the sake of peace and progress.

Legit.ng recalls that the president visited the state to commiserate with victims of a suspected armed herders' attack in Yelewata. During a town hall meeting, he called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to initiate peace dialogue with key political stakeholders, including former governors and elder statesmen.

Governor Alia, SGF Akume meet in Abuja

Days after the presidential visit, photos surfaced showing a meeting between Governor Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. The meeting reportedly took place at Akume’s residence in Abuja’s Maitama district.

Governor Alia, in a Facebook post, described the interaction as “warm and insightful,” noting that it was marked by “mutual respect, unity, and deep reflection on both state and national issues.”

Chief Judge, speaker seen with Governor Alia

In the same development, on Sunday, July 29, fresh photographs showed Benue State Chief Judge, Maurice Ikpambese, visiting Governor Alia at the Government House in Makurdi. Also present was the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh.

Legit.ng notes that the visit is significant, as it came weeks after the State Assembly voted to suspend Ikpambese, raising concerns about political interference in the judiciary.

Alia’s spokesman emphasises commitment to peace

Commenting on the recent developments, Governor Alia’s spokesman, Sir Tersoo Kula, said that leaders in the state have come to recognise the importance of unity.

“In democracy, the fulfilment of the promises of peace, security, unity, and progress is what makes it an effective vehicle for nation-building,” Kula wrote on social media

“The leaders of the state have come to understand that the peace, unity, and progress of the state is the ultimate goal… Benue shall be great again,” he added.

Tinubu urged to include Idoma communities in peace plan

Meanwhile, the Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum has urged President Tinubu to include their communities in the rehabilitation plan.

The apex socio-cultural body of the Idoma people commended Tinubu for addressing the security crisis head-on during his condolence visit.

The forum also hailed the president for acknowledging the long-standing injustices suffered by communities across the state.

