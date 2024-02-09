The federal government has released an update on its agreement with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and other unions

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on Friday, February 9 clarified the deal

She noted that the deal with organised labour is still ongoing but cannot be implemented immediately

FCT, Abuja - The government has stated that agreements made with organised labour during the October 2023 negotiation session cannot be implemented immediately.

They clarified that one such agreement concerning the establishment of conversion centres for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) would require some time to come to fruition, noting that the committee responsible for its implementation has made significant progress.

An accord was reached between FG and the labour unions in October 2023. Photo Credit: NLC

Legit.ng previously reported the accord between labour leaders and government officials on October 2, 2023.

Following a negotiation resulting in a 16-point agreement, both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement aimed to tackle issues such as the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal on the public and find sustainable solutions to challenges like naira devaluation, inflation, and insecurity.

Members of organised labour have voiced their discontent with the government's management of the situation, announcing plans for a nationwide strike within the next two weeks starting from February 9, 2024, if the agreements aren't implemented.

Tinubu's minister speaks

However, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, countered these claims during a press briefing in Abuja, stating that implementing all the agreements simultaneously isn't feasible and urging labour leaders to be patient and allow more time for the process.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the minister said:

“These agreements, all of them are not going to be done the same day. Some can’t be done in two, three or four months. Like the CNG, it is a process that’s ongoing, and I’ve just told Nigerians what the CNG group has been doing in the last four months.

“We’ve commenced deliveries on those agreements. We’ve been reaching out to the organised labour because the President is committed to these agreements, he has good faith, that’s why we don’t want anybody to shut down the economy at any time because it will affect everybody."

Onyejeocha revealed that the government, via the Ministry of Finance, has obtained around 11,500 CNG vehicles, such as buses and tricycles, set to be introduced by President Bola Tinubu shortly.

She stated that the ministry will collaborate with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to expedite the visitation to the refineries for immediate assessment.

