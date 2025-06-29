Olalekan Abiola, son of the late Chief MKO Abiola, has spoken candidly about the deep emotional and financial scars left by the June 12, 1993 election annulment

As Nigeria marked the 32nd anniversary of the historic event, he revealed lingering family tensions and unfulfilled promises from successive governments

His reflections offer a powerful lens into the personal cost of one of Nigeria’s most defining political struggles

As Nigeria commemorated the 32nd anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Olalekan Abiola, son of the late Chief MKO Abiola, offered a poignant account of how the historic event continues to reverberate through his family and the nation’s democratic journey.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard at the family residence in Ikeja, Lagos, during this year’s remembrance events, Olalekan detailed the emotional and financial toll the prolonged political struggle had on the Abiola family.

June 12 election annulment left deep scars

Reflecting on the trauma that followed the annulment and his parents’ deaths, Olalekan said, “Honestly, it’s been 27 years of trauma, especially with my mother’s assassination.” He described the pain of losing his mother suddenly, contrasting it with the prolonged detention and death of his father. “That was more traumatic than my father’s own, but equally they were both painful, definitely,” he added.

The family had hoped to rebuild their lives once MKO Abiola returned from detention, but both parents were lost in the course of the June 12 struggle.

Abiola family navigates legacy

Despite the tragedy, Olalekan acknowledged that education and wealth left behind by their parents have helped the family maintain some stability.

However, he criticised the absence of unity among siblings and highlighted the limited support received over the years.

“Even though my father’s companies have been hijacked by my older brother, Kola, my mother still left quite enough for us to be able to survive with,” he revealed.

Outstanding debts still unpaid by Nigerian government

Olalekan claimed successive Nigerian governments promised to settle outstanding debts owed to MKO Abiola’s companies, particularly from the Ministries of Communications, Education, and Defence.

“My father had many outstanding debts accruing to him in several ministries,” he stated, adding that governments from Obasanjo to Buhari made unfulfilled promises to conduct audits and repay the amounts.

Although former President Buhari declared June 12 as Democracy Day, Olalekan believes this symbolic gesture did not address the family’s long-standing financial grievances.

MKO Abiola: “Ahead of his time”

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Olalekan argued that MKO Abiola was a political visionary. “Today, if anybody wins election in Nigeria, no matter the tribe, that person is going to be sworn-in. So my father was ahead of his time, you know,” he said.

Call for family unity remains unanswered

On internal family matters, Olalekan expressed disappointment with his elder brother’s role in uniting MKO Abiola’s children.

He asserted that “Brother Kola has not shown proper leadership in bringing other children together,” claiming Kola has only looked after the interests of his biological siblings.

As Nigeria continues to reflect on the legacy of June 12, Olalekan Abiola’s voice adds a personal dimension to the broader national memory, spotlighting both unfulfilled promises and the enduring cost of a pivotal moment in the country’s political history.

