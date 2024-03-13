Muslims in Nigeria have been urged to see the holy month of Ramadan as an opportunity to pray for Nigeria

President Tinubu made this call on Thursday, March 12, as he opened the annual Tafsir in Abuja

The Nigerian leader urged the Muslim faithful to show love to the less privileged in society also prayed to God to intervene in Nigeria's current hardship

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, March 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu admonished the Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of the holy month of Ramadan, to pray for Nigeria’s prosperity.

As reported by Daily Trust, the president gave the admonition on Thursday, as he declared open the annual Tafsir in the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who thanked God for His mercies upon the country through phases in the past, prayed for him to come through for the country to overcome the current social and economic challenges.

Tinubu also called on all well-to-do Nigerians to extend hands of love to the less privileged in society as Muslims continue with religious obligations throughout Ramadan.

The president also charged state governors to do the needful for residents, to alleviate prevailing hardships.

Chief Imam of the state House, Malam AbdulWaheed Suleiman, equally prayed for Allah to continue to strengthen and guide the president for the task of leading Nigeria to greater heights.

Ramadan: Senator begins distribution of food items

Elsewhere, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who represents Zamfara West and chairs the Senate Committee on Water Resources, initiated a major Ramadan food distribution endeavour extending to 250,000 households throughout Zamfara State, potentially aiding around 1.2 million individuals.

The launch, held on Monday, March 11, underscored the program's nonpartisan nature, as Senator Yari emphasised.

This initiative is particularly crucial given the escalating food prices in certain regions of Nigeria, where inflation has surged to nearly 30%.

Senator Yari's aim with this program is to ensure that families receive vital food provisions during the sacred month of Ramadan.

