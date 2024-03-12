In the spirit of giving during Ramadan, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has launched a food distribution program in Zamfara state

The former governor rolled out hundreds of trucks filled with food items meant for at least 250,000 households in the state

According to the lawmakers, the distribution is estimated to reach at least 1.2 million people in the state

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who represents Zamfara West and chairs the Senate Committee on Water Resources, initiated a major Ramadan food distribution endeavour extending to 250,000 households throughout Zamfara State, potentially aiding around 1.2 million individuals.

The launch, held on Monday, March 11, underscored the program's nonpartisan nature, as Senator Yari emphasised.

At least 250,000 households and approximately 1.2 million people are expected to benefit from the food distribution program. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

This initiative is particularly crucial given the escalating food prices in certain regions of Nigeria, where inflation has surged to nearly 30%.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Senator Yari's aim with this program is to ensure that families receive vital food provisions during the sacred month of Ramadan.

He said:

"Distribution committees at local government and ward levels must emulate the state committee's exemplary approach."

Distribution to reach 147 districts

The event marking the beginning of the distribution, which took place in Senator Yari's birthplace of Talata Mafara, emphasised the program's dedication to equity.

The allocation process will proceed across the state's 147 districts in the upcoming days, guaranteeing that every household receives its entitled portion.

He said:

"I express my gratitude to the distribution committees at every level.

"Together, we can ensure that this Ramadan, no family in Zamfara goes hungry."

How Senator Yari launched Ramadan food distribution program

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari's Ramadan food distribution initiative is set to aid over 1.25 million Nigerians across 250,000 households.

During Ramadan, essential food supplies such as grains, tubers, and cooking ingredients will be provided to those in need.

The program prioritises assisting impoverished families, regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure widespread support reaches those who require it most.

Source: Legit.ng