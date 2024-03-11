President Bola Tinubu has received a major commendation from his number-one cheerleader

Former President Buhari maintained that Tinubu has done well despite groanings by Nigerians following his economic decisions

The former president urged Nigerians to endure the current situation in the country, noting that Tinubu would do all in its power to save the country's economy

Katsina state, Katsina - Amid economic hardship, former President Muhammadu Buhari has showered praises on his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he rated his performance in office since May 29, 2023.

Buhari hails Tinubu as economic hardship bites harder in Nigeria. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

As reported by The Punch, Buhari noted Tinubu has done well despite the complexity of managing Nigeria.

Recall that the country’s economic crisis skyrocketed after Buhari left office on May 29, 2023.

On the inauguration day, May 29, Tinubu noted that his administration would no longer subsidise fuel, hence calling for the end of the financing because it was beneficial to neighbouring countries.

Tinubu's administration's wrong policies has so far led to the increment in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the continuous free fall of the naira against the dollar.

Tinubu's actions so far has led to the instability of the naira to the dollar in the market, making it sell for between N1,400 and N1,900.

Speaking on Sunday, March 10, when he received the comptroller-general and members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Daura, Katsina state, Buhari said governing Nigeria is a tough job for anyone.

As reported by Vanguard, he asked Nigerians to endure the country's economic hardship and support the current administration's policies and programs.

“I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu has done very well.

“Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do” Buhari said.

