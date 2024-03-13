A directive has been issued to non-Muslims in Kano state by the state’s Hisbah Board about the ongoing Ramadan

The Hisbah Board director-general, Abba Sai’Idu, appealed to non-Muslims in the state to avoid eating in public

This directive aims to maintain decorum and prevent Muslims from being tempted by the ongoing fasting

The Kano State Hisbah Board has urged non-Muslim residents who are not fasting during this period to refrain from openly eating or engaging in activities that may disrespect the Islamic faith or tempt those who are fasting.

Abba Sai’Idu, the Director-General of the Board, mentioned that the enforcement team is conducting more frequent patrols in the city to apprehend any Muslims participating in activities contrary to Islamic customs during the Holy month.

Food vendors no longer sell food during the day, and Hisbah has urged them to maintain the standard. Photo Credit: Hisbah Board Kano

During Ramadan, Muslims must refrain from eating, drinking, sexual activity, smoking, and other prohibited behaviours during daylight hours, as instructed by the Quran.

According to AIT, Abubakar Usman and Abubakar Ibrahim, both fasting Muslims, advocate for manufacturers and government officials to provide the necessary resources to support the less fortunate who are fasting.

Food sellers in Kano State are closed during daylight hours due to fasting, with most of their usual customers abstaining from eating.

However, areas with a Christian majority, such as Sabon Gari, Bompai, and Jaba, still have active food vendors.

Hisbah boss resigns, levels accusation against Gov Yusuf

Meanwhile, the Kano state’s commander general of the Hisbah board, Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, has unexpectedly resigned.

The well-known Kano cleric shared this surprising announcement on his social media page on Friday morning, March 1st.

Legit.ng has covered the expression of frustration from the Hisbah leader regarding the difficulties encountered in upholding their duty to uphold societal decency.

Ramadan: In Zamfara, 1.25m people to benefit from Senator Yari’s program

Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari plans to distribute food during Ramadan to aid 1.25 million Nigerians from 250,000 households.

The distribution will include staple foods like grains, tubers, and cooking essentials.

The initiative is intended to help impoverished families regardless of political affiliations, ensuring they receive much-needed support during the holy month.

Source: Legit.ng