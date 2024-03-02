The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is calling for the arrest of Sunday Igboho after he threatened to expel killer herdsmen from Yorubaland

MACBAN's national president, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, urged President Bola Tinubu to order Igboho's arrest, citing his statement as tantamount to treason and advocating the actualization of the Oduduwa nation

Ngelzarma likened Igboho's offence to that of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), currently facing prosecution

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering activities of the National and State Assemblies

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called for the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, after threatening to chase out killer herdsmen from Yorubaland.

Igboho, a secessionist Yoruba activist, recently said the soldiers and police deployed to the Yorubaland cannot protect the people of the southwest region of the country against herdsmen.

MACBAN has called for the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, after threatening to chase out killer herdsmen from Yorubaland. Photo credits: Amb Abdul Bonga, Pelumi Olajengbesi

Source: Facebook

He said this while addressing a group of people in the Yoruba language during his mother's burial in his hometown, Igboho, in Oyo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Why Sunday Igboho should be arrested

Reacting via a statement, the MACBAN national president, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, said Igboho’s bold proclamation sent shockwaves through the herdsmen community, Daily Trust reported.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to order relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute Igboho "for making this unlawful statement that amounts to treason because he is asking for the actualisation of Oduduwa nation."

Ngelzarma added that Igboho has committed an offence similar to what the federal government is prosecuting Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for.

“His statements are unlawful. If Nnamdi Kanu will be held behind bars for a similar offence, we see no reason why Sunday Igboho will be allowed to go scot-free without being arrested and prosecuted," the MACBAN president said.

He emphasised the need for law and order, denouncing any form of vigilantism or ethnic profiling, stressing that individuals should be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

Read more about Sunday Igboho:

Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho, who has been out of Nigeria since 2021, recently returned home.

A statement by Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on X page on Thursday, February 22, confirmed that the activist returned to the country for his late mother's burial.

Source: Legit.ng