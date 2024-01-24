Senator Shehu Sani has said the Nasarawa state government can set up a security outfit or vigilante group if they want to

Sani said Miyetti Allah in Nasarawa state or any other ethno-cultural group in Nigeria cannot do that

According to Sani, creating a vigilante group without the blessing of relevant security agencies can cause anarchy in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, on Wednesday, January 24, said Miyetti Allah in Nasarawa state or any ethnocultural group setting up a security outfit can be a recipe for anarchy in Nigeria.

Miyetti Allah is a loose partisan advocacy group centered on promoting the welfare of Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria.

'Govt -- not Miyetti Allah -- can set up vigilante': Sani

Legit.ng reports that Sani who opposed the Miyetti Allah's move via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, asserted that the Nasarawa state government is the one allowed to set up a security outfit or vigilante group.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain's comment comes after the creation of a vigilante group allegedly landed the president of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo in trouble.

Sani's tweet reads:

"Nasarawa state government can set up a security outfit or vigilante group if they want to, but Miyetti in Nasarawa or any ethno cultural group setting up a security outfit can be a recipe for anarchy."

