An aide to a top Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba, has resigned over his N20,000 monthly salary, calling it unsustainable amid inflation

He stated that despite years of loyal service and multiple appeals for a pay review, no adjustments were made to reflect economic changes

A loyalist to the senator dismissed the resignation as a case of divided loyalty rather than financial dissatisfaction

Oluwatunbosun Awe, a political aide to Nigerian legislator Senator Olajide Ipinsagba of Ondo North Senatorial District, has tendered his resignation, citing the inadequacy of his monthly N20,000 salary in light of Nigeria’s rising cost of living and the newly approved national minimum wage.

Awe, who served as the liaison officer for Isowopo Ward 2 in Akoko North East Local Government, made his decision public through a formal resignation letter released on Wednesday as reported by the Daily Trust.

Nigerian lawmaker's aide tenders resignation letter over ridiculous monthly salary payment of N20,000. Photo: FB/Olajide Ipinsagba

Source: Facebook

Senator's aide laments underpayment

In the letter, he expressed frustration that his earnings have remained stagnant despite years of service and changing economic conditions.

“This is in response to the N20,000 monthly salary paid to me, which is out of touch with present economic realities and a far cry from the new national minimum wage,” Awe stated.

According to him, repeated requests to Senator Ipinsagba for a review of his remuneration were ignored. He also noted that his current earnings have remained unchanged since the early 2000s, when he worked as a personal assistant to Ipinsagba during the latter’s time as Special Assistant on Industrialisation under the Olusegun Agagu administration.

Aide's resignation evokes reactions

Awe’s resignation has sparked mixed reactions within the political circle of Ondo North. While the senator’s official spokesperson, Yinka Ajagunna, declined to comment on the development, some associates of the senator have dismissed Awe’s claim.

One of them, Bankole Akerele, described the resignation as politically motivated and accused Awe of betraying the senator.

“Awe should have shown appreciation instead of causing embarrassment. His resignation is more about divided loyalty than salary,” Akerele said.

The development comes as Nigeria adjusts to a new minimum wage of N70,000 recently approved by the National Assembly, putting pressure on public and private employers to re-evaluate their compensation structures.

PDP governor’s aide suddenly resigns

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Letep Dabang, the special advisor on politics to the Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has dumped his cabinet.

He announced his resignation from his role as an aide in a letter dated June 30, 2025, seen by journalists on July 2, 2025.

A PDP governor's aide dumps cabinet and makes a dramatic return to the main opposition party, APC. Photo: FB/Caleb Mutfwang, Letep Dabang

Source: Facebook

Reports making the rounds state that Dabang had staged a return to the All Progressives Congress, which he left in 2021.

He wrote:

“Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation from my position as a Political Adviser.

“I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve and contribute to the government of the day as political adviser, and also as the former Director General of the Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party presidential/governorship campaign council.

“Thank you for the opportunity given, and I wish the government continued success,” the letter read.

Akwa Ibom commissioner resigns amid defection

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that drama occurred in the polity on June 6, as the commissioner for special duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Ini Ememobong, resigned from his role.

He tendered his resignation letter shortly after Governor Umo Eno officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The resignation was a direct response to Governor Eno’s earlier warning to his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they did not join him in his defection move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng