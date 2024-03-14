Nigeria’s first lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has responded to a death threat issued by an unidentified cleric in Bauchi

A video that went viral a few weeks ago showed the cleric stating that Mrs. Tinubu deserved to die because of her Christian faith

The cleric also criticised the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought Remi's husband, President Bola Tinubu, to power

Mrs. , the wife of President Bola Tinubu, has responded to a recent threat made by an unidentified cleric in Bauchi, who allegedly wished her dead.

In a viral video, the cleric stated that Nigeria’s first lady deserved death for her Christian faith and labelled the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought to power as a scam.

Bauchi government has vowed to find the the unidentified man who wished the First Lady death

Source: Facebook

Despite the threat, the First Lady noted that she remains undeterred. Having reached the age of 64, she expressed that she should not be afraid of death, reported The Nation.

This statement was made during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu, before she commissioned some projects in the state, according to The Guardian.

Mrs. Tinubu stated:

“I want to thank His Excellency (Bauchi Governor), he keeps assuring me that I am safe in Bauchi but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid. If God has granted me over 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death.”

She further expressed her gratitude for the encouragement to visit Bauchi and emphasized the need for unity in Nigeria.

She said:

“I thank God that you encouraged me to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us and this is the time for us to unite more than ever before.”

In response to the incident, Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, condemned the death threats made against the First Lady and tagged it a “national embarrassment.”

Governor Mohammed assured Mrs. Tinubu of her safety in the state and pledged to take appropriate action against the cleric responsible for the threat.

Kidnappers deserve death penalty - Remi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the First Lady had recommended the death penalty for the perpetrators of the rampant abductions in Nigeria.

She believed that implementing such a harsh law would lead to a drastic decline in the soaring rates of kidnapping in the country.

Source: Legit.ng