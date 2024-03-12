Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said President Bola Tinubu must not repeat the mistake made by Muhammadu Buhari's administration

Gumi said he is ready to dialogue with bandits as it is his religious duty to do for peace to reign in the country

According to Gumi, it is unfortunate that the federal government decided not to negotiate with bandits

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said he is ready to negotiate with bandits for the release of 287 abducted schoolchildren from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in the Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

Gumi warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration not to repeat the mistake made by Muhammadu Buhari who refused to dialogue with bandits.

Gumi warned Tinubu not to repeat Buhari's mistake Photo credit: @IU_Wakilii

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 11.

Gumi described the federal government's stand of not negotiating with bandits as “an unfortunate position”, Leadership reported.

“The government’s stand of no negotiation with the bandits is an unfortunate position. My advice is that the government should dialogue with the bandits not only for these Kuriga school children’s abductions but all cases.

“Also, the government should use the same approach it used in releasing passengers that were abducted on the Abuja–Kaduna train in 2022 to release the Kuriga school children and others.

“I am ready to lead a holistic dialogue between the government and bandits. It is my religious duty to do so for peace.

“I hope the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will listen by dialoguing with the bandits because the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to do so.”

Bandits kidnap Kaduna primary school children

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed groups known as 'bandits', on Thursday morning, March 7, invaded Kuriga town of Chikun local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state. The outlaws attacked an LGEA Primary School and abducted scores of pupils and some staff.

The head teacher of the school and some other staff were reportedly among the victims.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 8:20 am — immediately after the routine assembly session.

Source: Legit.ng