Nigerians took to social media to express their opinion on the alleged silence of the EFCC and President Bola Tinubu on Betta Edu's case

While some noted that it's a closed case, others frowned at the development, maintaining "only poor men get jungle justice in Nigeria"

Nigerians want to know whether President Tinubu will sack or keep Betta Edu, the minister who played a key role in his emergence as Nigeria's 16th president in 2023

On Monday, March 11, Nigerians slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the presidency over their long silence regarding the alleged fraud case against the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

President Tinubu and the EFCC have been urged to brief Nigerians on Betta Edu's case.

While some Nigerians expressed disappointment over the development, a few said they were not expecting less considering the status of the personality involved and the promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaign that he would continue where his predecessor stopped.

Recall that in January 2024, the EFCC quizzed Edu. She was suspended for allegedly diverting more than N585 million of public funds into a personal bank account.

Subsequently, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, told the press that Edu was granted bail, but did not disclose the conditions of her release.

Daily Trust reported on Monday, that both the EFCC and the Presidency had not given Nigerians any update on the case, two months after Edu’s suspension.

Nigerians react

As usual, Nigerians took to the X platform to share their opinion on the matter. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions in the comment section of X, below;

@LawalOlabisi4 tweeted:

"That how everybody will forget about it and move on, wayo country."

@KabiruMisali tweeted:

"No one wants to associate themselves with the disgraced Betta Edu and Halima Shehu."

@teejaxamiable tweeted:

"Initially they said investigation would take up to six weeks, now we eighth weeks. And the government wants people to believe them with their propaganda.”

@Tammyxxx3 tweeted:

"Once you are in APC all your sins are forgiven."

@Adinarichie1 tweeted:

"Na poor man jungle justice and police dey carry."

@iykeplc tweeted:

"What were you expecting to hear or see?"

