President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been involved in the ongoing scandal at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

A memo that has gone viral on social media revealed that Gbajabiamila signed N3 billion for the National Social Register

Notably, the memo indicates that the approval originated from President Tinubu, raising speculation about whether he was aware of this decision

State House, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, has reacted to a viral memo alleging that N3 billion was approved to verify the National Social Register produced during the Buhari government.

The memo, which has gone viral on social media, purportedly emanated from the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu's CoS, Femi Gbajabiamila, has allegedly been caught in the web of the scandal at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Source: Facebook

It allegedly showed that President Tinubu authorised the now-suspended minister of humanitarian affairs, Dr Betta Edu, to disburse N3 billion to authenticate the social register.

However, there have also been allegations that Gbajabiamila approved the fund without Tinubu's consent.

Betta Edu: Webs of scandals at Humanitarian ministry

The fresh allegations are coming amid the ongoing scandal at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The social register was initially established for cash transfers and social investment initiatives.

Numerous companies allegedly secured contracts from the N3 billion allocated to the suspended minister, sparking controversy and prompting investigations by presidential authorities and anti-corruption agencies.

The memo purportedly from Gbajabiamila's office dated September 18 is titled: "CONVEYANCE OF APPROVAL; RE: APPEAL TO USE N3,000,000,000.00 (THREE BILLION NAIRA) FROM THE COVID-19 PALLIATIVE FUND FOR VERIFICATION OF THE NATIONAL SOCIAL REGISTER."

The memo, also reported by Business Day, reads:

“The above subject refers. 2. Please be informed that Mr President has approved the expenditure of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) only, from the Covid-19 Palliative Fund for verification of the National Social Register. 3. Please accept the assurance of my highest regards. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President.”

N3bn to verify register: Bayo Onanuga reacts

Reacting to the fresh development on Monday, January 15, Onanuga called for restraint and patience from Nigerians, warning against a media trial.

However, contrary to the allegations, Onanuga confirmed that President Tinubu had approved the release of N3bn to verify the register, according to a report by The Punch.

“The President has directed the EFCC to investigate the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and all these matters are under investigation already," The Punch quoted Onanuga as saying.

“I am sure that the EFCC had seen that memo from the Office of the Chief of Staff and they are doing something about these findings.

“Let us allow them to do their work. Let us not to be doing double investigation on the same issue or a media trial on an issue that is under investigation. Nigerians should exercise patience.

“When the EFCC is done with their findings, they will tender their report to the President who will then act on the result of the investigation.”

Legit.ng reached out to Tinubu's official spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a series of WhatsApp messages. He has, however, not responded at the time of compiling this report.

Betta Edu reacts to N3bn scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier received a statement from Olarewaju Rasheed, Edu's spokesperson, denying the suspended minister's involvement in the approved N3 billion as stated in Gabajabiamila's purported memo.

The statement reads reads partly:

"Again, let it be known that there was no time the ministry not (Dr Betta) withdrew any fund from the NSIPA account, let alone N3 billion without due diligence and painstaking approval from the appropriate authorities.”

Betta Edu, Halima Shehu, others will not be spared - Presidency

In another report, the presidency has released a fresh update on the ongoing corruption investigation in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

It was confirmed that the investigation has intensified, and the anti-graft agencies involved are making headway.

However, it was revealed that instruction from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that no culprits should be spared.

