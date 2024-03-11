A chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi, is dead

Legit.ng learnt that the former senator, who represented Nasarawa West for 12 years in the Nigerian Senate, breathed his last on Sunday, March 10, aged 70

Abdullahi Idris Garba, a member of the 10th national assembly, confirmed Sodangi's death via a social media post

FCT, Abuja - A three-time Nigerian senator, Abubakar Danso Sodangi, is dead.

Sodangi's death was confirmed on Monday, March 11, by Abdullahi Idris Garba, a member of the house of representatives representing Kontagora/Wushishi/Mariga/Mashegu federal constituency of Niger state.

Sodangi who represented Nasarawa West senatorial district in the national assembly, passed away in the late hours of Sunday, March 10, at the age of 70.

Daily Trust reported that a family source said the former senator breathed his last at Gariki General Hospital, Abuja, where he had been battling a kidney infection.

The deceased was a chieftain of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) and held the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Garba wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

I want to use this medium to extend my hearty condolences to the family, friends, and Nasarawa state government over the demise of late Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi.

Late Senator Sodangi was a committed leader who has placed the interest of his people before his. He was passionate about his people when he was occupying the seat of the Senator Representing the good people of Nasarawa West Senatorial District at the Red Chamber (@NGRSenate).

It is indeed with heavy heart that I commiserate with the family of Sodangi, their family friends, the Nigerian Senate, the Government and the good people of Nasarawa state and the people of Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace #amin.

